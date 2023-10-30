Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s firm to buy assets of iconic UK fashion brand, tough fight for Uniqlo; deal price is…

Headlines

Apple iPhone, iPad and other Apple users in India under ‘high risk’, Indian government issues warning

Mukesh Ambani to compete with Elon Musk, Rs 23500 crore firm to power Asia's richest man's next move

Meet actor whose last 7 films have earned over Rs 200 crore, not Salman, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Akshay

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; these actors were Rakesh Roshan's first choices for Karan Arjun, one refused because...

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 2599 Diwali gift, launches one of India’s cheapest phone with WhatsApp, YouTube

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone, iPad and other Apple users in India under ‘high risk’, Indian government issues warning

Mukesh Ambani to compete with Elon Musk, Rs 23500 crore firm to power Asia's richest man's next move

Meet actor whose last 7 films have earned over Rs 200 crore, not Salman, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Akshay

Famous Indian dishes that did not originate in India

India's biggest wins in ODI World Cup history

Inside photos of Ananya Panday's birthday bash

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; these actors were Rakesh Roshan's first choices for Karan Arjun, one refused because...

When Matthew Perry revealed he almost lost chance to play Chandler Bing in Friends: 'It was making me crazy...'

This National Award-winning actor, who has 3 Rs 100 crore films, struggled to survive in Mumbai, lived in chawl

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s firm to buy assets of iconic UK fashion brand, tough fight for Uniqlo; deal price is…

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail is about to go into partnership with an iconic UK fashion brand which is the top competitor of popular brand Uniqlo.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 09:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani have been bringing several foreign brands to India through their firm Reliance Retail. Now, Isha Ambani’s company is set to enter into a partnership with an iconic United Kingdom fashion brand – Superdry.

Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail is set to purchase the IP assets of Superdry in a new deal extended by the UK based clothing brand in an effort to minimize their losses and increase their presence in India in the midst of their financial struggle.

Reuters news agency reported that Superdry is planning to sell its intellectual property assets of Mukesh Ambani’s company for a whopping USD 48.27 million, which comes out to be over Rs 401 crore in Indian currency.

With this new deal and the selling of its IP assets, Reliance Retail and Superdry will own 76 percent and 24 percent, respectively, of the joint venture vehicle. The report further added that Reliance Retail will continue to oversee brand operations in India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Superdry is currently in the midst of a major financial crisis as the UK clothing brand continues to struggle due to weak orders from wholesale partners and also challenges in raising proper funding to aid their global operation and revenue.

UK brand Superdry has dozens of stores across India and also sells its products online, with the major competition in the retail industry being with Uniqlo, which is a Japanese casual and loungewear company.

While Reliance Retail’s team up with Superdry could potentially give a big boost to its sales in the coming months, this is not the first time that Isha Ambani’s company has teamed up with a foreign clothing brand.

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail have brought several luxury brands to India including Burberry, Armani, Adidas, Balenciaga, Brooks Brothers, Coach and more.

READ | Meet Isha Ambani's stylist who also styles Jahnavi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma; her whopping fee is...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification row: SC to hear pleas of Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar factions on Oct 30

Beware of 'SIM swap scam'! Know how fraudsters steal money with missed calls and phishing

This low-budget film with no stars, sells out 2000 tickets in 2 minutes at MAMI Film Festival

This woman earned Rs 1200 per month, started company while pregnant, now runs Rs 9800 crore company

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar almost gets into fight after Samarth Jurel calls Isha Malviya 'jhooti no 1'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE