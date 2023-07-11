Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 1.6 lakh crore firm brought these lesser known luxury brands to India

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail is known to bring luxury foreign brands to India in multi-billion dollar deals, but here are some brands that you didn’t know of.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani, the father-daughter billionaire duo, are taking their company Reliance Retail to another level by making multi-billion dollar deals with luxury brands, bringing their top-of-the-line products to Indian consumers.

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail and its subsidiary Reliance Brands have brought several big luxury companies to India such as Armani, Tiffany, Burberry, and Hugo Boss, but there are also some high-end brands that not many people know of, which Ambanis have established in India.

Lesser known luxury brands brought to India by Mukesh, Isha Ambani

Humkmoller, Amsterdam

Hunkmoller is a European lingerie company that signed a deal with Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail in 2015 to open stores across India. The Amsterdam-based lingerie company has a valuation of Rs 41000 crore and sells luxury bras and corsets across India.

Salvatore Ferragamo, Italy

Salvatore Ferragamo and Ferragamo are ultra-luxury clothing and accessories brands based in Italy and were brought to India by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance. The luxury company has stores in Delhi and Mumbai, and the company's net worth is Rs 15,615 crore.

Scotch and Soda, Amsterdam

Scotch and Soda is an upscale casual apparel company based in Amsterdam and other European companies, brought to India by the Ambani family. The brand has exclusive stores in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai and Pune.

Canali, Italy

Canali is a century-old Italian luxury wear brand for men, which was established in the 1930s and has now opened stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Their clothes are also available on Reliance’s online clothing retail application AJIO.

Tory Burch, US

Tory Burch is an American luxury handbag and accessories brand, brought to India by Reliance Retail and Reliance Brands in a multi-crore deal. Their handbags are sold in DLF Emporio in Delhi, and also on the AJIO app online.

Reliance Retail is headed by Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani, and has total assets worth Rs 1.68 lakh crore, making it one of the leading subsidiaries of Reliance Industries Limited.

READ | This billionaire family is set to buy Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital once worth Rs 93,851 crore; whopping deal price is…

