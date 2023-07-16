Headlines

Monsoon update: IMD issues 'orange' alert for 7 states, warns of heavy rainfall, potential flooding

Massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued

Madhya Pradesh: Big fraud in the name of Prasuti Sahayata Yojana

What is ‘irradiation’, technology India is piloting to make onions last longer? Know benefits for consumers

Mukesh Ambani firm led by Isha Ambani inks deal with Ratan Tata group company for this reason, details inside

Mukesh Ambani firm led by Isha Ambani inks deal with Ratan Tata group company for this reason, details inside

Tata Soulfull, a brand from Tata Consumer Soulfull Pvt. Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products Ltd, has joined hands with Reliance Retail for the Maha Millet Mela. Reliance Retail is led by Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani. Notably, Tata Soulfull is fastest-growing millet-based packaged foods brands in the country. According to Tata Group, Tata Soulfull’s main aim is to bring ‘Desh ke Millets’ like Ragi, Jowar & Bajra to every Indian. The company has launched several roducts like Millet Muesli, Ragi Bites breakfast cereals and Masala Oats+ to achieve its goal.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

Maha Millet Mela, which is spread in July and August in leading stores of Reliance Retail across India, is an attempt to promote the consumption of millet in the country. Notably, India is one of the largest producers of millets in the world and the UN General Assembly resolution declared 2023 as the ‘International Year of Millets’.

Speaking on the launch of the Maha Millet Mela, Sunil D’Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products said, “Recognizing the numerous advantages millets offer to consumers, farmers, and the environment, it is important to spread public awareness and promote the sustainable growth and consumption of this remarkable grain. Tata Soulfull is dedicated to bringing ‘Desh ke Millets’ like Ragi, Jowar & Bajra in modern formats to every Indian household and we are excited to partner with Reliance Retail, India’s largest retailer for the Maha Millet Mela. Through this initiative, we are aiming to highlight the benefits of millets, while driving adoption and making them more accessible. We have an extensive range of products across snacking, breakfast cereals, and mini-meals under Tata Soulfull that are bound to delight consumers and we look forward to taking them to many more consumers across Reliance stores.”

Damodar Mall, CEO of Grocery Retail at Reliance Retail, said: “Our grandma, aunts were the ‘influencers’ back in the day who told us about the goodness of millets and the cultural stories around them. Modern day brands like Tata Soulfull & platforms like SmartBazaar & JioMart are stepping up to take these millets messages ahead. Millets are both good nutrition and deep culture. Modern day brand partnerships like this will amplify their role in consumer India.”

 

