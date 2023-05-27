Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani to launch this popular snack in India, set to compete with Lays, Parle, Haldiram’s and others

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani to launch a popular snack in India

In a significant development, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Retail has joined hands with General Mills with an aim to enter into the rapidly expanding snacks segment to make its mark in the Indian FMCG segment.

US-based General Mills is a manufacturer of branded processed consumer foods and it has its operations in different parts of the world.

Reliance Retail’s FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) on Friday announced the company’s entry into the snacks segment with the launch of Alan's Bugles in India. Lays, Bingo, Doritos, Parle Wafers, Haldiram's, Pringles, Uncle Chipps and TagZ are currently some of the most popular snack chips brands in Idia.

"For the first time ever, snackers in India can enjoy Bugles, the international corn chips snacks brand with more than 50 years of heritage, owned by General Mills and available across major global markets including the UK, US and the Middle East," said a joint statement.

Under the Alan's Bugles brand, RCPL will offer its products starting from Rs 10. The snacks will come in different flavours such as Original (Salted), Tomato and Cheese. Initially, Alan's Bugles will be launched by Reliance in Kerala and then the company will expand the business across the country.

"With the launch of Alan's, we want to ensure that the aspirational Indian consumer gets to taste and enjoy rich and premium offerings to satiate their snacking needs. We intend to actively participate in the growing western snacks market with a greater focus on taste profile and overall experience," Reliance Retail said in a statement.

General Mills India Finance Director Sheshadri Savalgi said: "General Mills is thrilled to have one of its most globally loved brands -- Bugles -- in India. Bugles are iconic cone-shaped corn chips with a light and airy crunch. We look forward to seeing snack lovers across India enjoy Bugles that is loved by consumers globally!"

RCPL is the FMCG arm of the Reliance Retail, which aims to become a signficiant player in the USD 110 billion FMCG sector in India.

In August 2022, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani had introduced daughter Isha Ambani as the new leader of Reliance Retail. Reliance Retail is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd. Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest person, is chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.