Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani eye bigger share of India's fashion market through Rs 9,26,055 crore company, here's how

Headlines

OMG 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar's 'shivdoot' aids Lord Shiva devotee Pankaj Tripathi in his crusade against education system

Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Remo D’Souza shares BTS pics with 'energy ki dukaan' Ranveer Singh from Hearthrob shoot

Karan Johar has this to say on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's success: ‘I feel for first time I am…’

Meta unveils AudioCraft generative AI tool for music creation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OMG 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar's 'shivdoot' aids Lord Shiva devotee Pankaj Tripathi in his crusade against education system

How Social Media Played Important Role In Nuh Incident? Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Explains

DNA: Is Dabur Honey Pure? Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In Branded Honey!

10 superfoods to relieve back pain

Weight loss: 10 health benefits of turmeric milk

Countries with lowest divorce rates worldwide

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

How Social Media Played Important Role In Nuh Incident? Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Explains

DNA: Is Dabur Honey Pure? Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In Branded Honey!

From Section 144 To Relaxation Time: What Is The Current Situation In Nuh?

OMG 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar's 'shivdoot' aids Lord Shiva devotee Pankaj Tripathi in his crusade against education system

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Remo D’Souza shares BTS pics with 'energy ki dukaan' Ranveer Singh from Hearthrob shoot

Karan Johar has this to say on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's success: ‘I feel for first time I am…’

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani eye bigger share of India's fashion market through Rs 9,26,055 crore company, here's how

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance has decided to open Azorte with an aim to meet the fashion needs of new generation, popularly known as millennials and Generation Z.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has entered the fashion and lifestyle sector with its first in-house store, Azorte. It is to be noted that Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani are making several moves to earn profits from rapidly expanding fashion and beauty industry in India. Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest person, is investing big time to achieve this goal and Isha Ambani is leading the charge from the front. Reliance Industries' retail unit Reliance Retail which is helmed by Isha Abmani has launched Azorte. Reliance Retail is now valued at a whopping Rs 9,26,055 crore ($112 billion) by brokerage firm Bernstein. 

Reliance has decided to open Azorte with an aim to meet the fashion needs of new generation, popularly known as millennials and Generation Z. According to reports, Azorte will offer international and contemporary Indian fashion brands at affordable prices. The store is located at MG-Lido Mall in Bengaluru and it will compete with established brands like Zara and Mango.

“The mid-premium fashion segment is one of fastest growing consumer segments as millennials and the Gen Z are increasingly demanding the latest of international and contemporary Indian fashion,” Akhilesh Prasad, CEO of the fashion and lifestyle arm of Reliance Retail was quoted as saying by Business Today.

He added: “Designed with fashion-forward consumers in mind, the new store format includes several tech-enabled interventions such as smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations, endless aisles and self-checkout kiosks that would make shopping more enjoyable.” 

With Azorte, Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani are planning to emerge as the biggest player in India’s luxury market. The opening of Azrote is a good news for fashion enthusiasts in India as the store would offer top class clothes at reasonable price.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

These five Indian millionaires joined hands to buy a cricket team which faced Mukesh, Nita Ambani’s MI in MLC

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wishes to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan together, says ‘it will be fireworks when...'

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's song Zinda Banda smashes records with 46 million YouTube views in 24 hours

Remember Raj Kiran of Arth, Karz; gave 8 consecutive hits, vanished post mental health issues, no one knows where he is

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: When and where to check class 10th supplementary result online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE