Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani eye bigger share of India's fashion market through Rs 9,26,055 crore company, here's how

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance has decided to open Azorte with an aim to meet the fashion needs of new generation, popularly known as millennials and Generation Z.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has entered the fashion and lifestyle sector with its first in-house store, Azorte. It is to be noted that Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani are making several moves to earn profits from rapidly expanding fashion and beauty industry in India. Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest person, is investing big time to achieve this goal and Isha Ambani is leading the charge from the front. Reliance Industries' retail unit Reliance Retail which is helmed by Isha Abmani has launched Azorte. Reliance Retail is now valued at a whopping Rs 9,26,055 crore ($112 billion) by brokerage firm Bernstein.

Reliance has decided to open Azorte with an aim to meet the fashion needs of new generation, popularly known as millennials and Generation Z. According to reports, Azorte will offer international and contemporary Indian fashion brands at affordable prices. The store is located at MG-Lido Mall in Bengaluru and it will compete with established brands like Zara and Mango.

“The mid-premium fashion segment is one of fastest growing consumer segments as millennials and the Gen Z are increasingly demanding the latest of international and contemporary Indian fashion,” Akhilesh Prasad, CEO of the fashion and lifestyle arm of Reliance Retail was quoted as saying by Business Today.

He added: “Designed with fashion-forward consumers in mind, the new store format includes several tech-enabled interventions such as smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations, endless aisles and self-checkout kiosks that would make shopping more enjoyable.”

With Azorte, Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani are planning to emerge as the biggest player in India’s luxury market. The opening of Azrote is a good news for fashion enthusiasts in India as the store would offer top class clothes at reasonable price.