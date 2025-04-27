Reliance Retail covers hyper-local deliveries, a sub-30-minute delivery, at 4,000 pin codes across the country through its network of existing stores.

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries, is significantly scaling its operations with plans to open dark stores to expand the coverage area. The retail arm of India’s most valuable company is headed by Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani. It reported a significant growth in its quick commerce and hyper-local delivery services during the March quarter. Reliance Retail saw over 2.4 times growth in terms of the number of orders, which is a significant scale-up, said its CFO Dinesh Taluja during the earnings call recently.

Reliance Retail covers hyper-local deliveries, a sub-30-minute delivery, at 4,000 pin codes across the country through its network of existing stores, which has a much wider reach than any other quick commerce player in the country. Through its JioMart app, Reliance Retail is offering quick and scheduled deliveries, which currently has three types of services.

There is an under-30-minute quick service, and second is a scheduled delivery, where the assortment is much wider, and then there is a subscription service, where a customer can subscribe and everyday goods are delivered at doorsteps early morning. According to Taluja, as part of the strategy, Reliance Retail is using its store network, delivering within a three-kilometre radius. Similarly, for its online fashion business Ajio, Reliance Retail has launched same-day and next-day delivery across 26 cities.

Reliance Retail Q4 results

For the 2024-25 financial year, Reliance Retail had reported a gross revenue of Rs 3.30 trillion, up 7.85 per cent and profit after tax was up 11.33 per cent to Rs 12,388 crore. Reliance Retail said fiscal fourth-quarter profit rose 29 per cent from a year earlier as it expanded its store network and retail formats.mNet profit rose to Rs 3,545 crore for the quarter ended March 31 from Rs 2,746 crore in the year-earlier earlier, the company said. Consolidated revenue rose 16 per cent to Rs 88,620 crore from Rs 76,627 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

(With inputs from PTI)