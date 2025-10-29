FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's latest move to disrupt women's fashion in India, Reliance set to bring THIS foreign brand

Reliance is set to bring an Italian fashion brand in Mumbai in early 2026.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 06:06 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's latest move to disrupt women's fashion in India, Reliance set to bring THIS foreign brand
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani continues to expand his business in the fashion and lifestyle world. For this, his daughter Isha Ambani heads Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), which has now entered into a long-term master franchise agreement with Max Mara Fashion Group to bring the contemporary Italian fashion brand MAX&Co., a statement said on October 29. The first MAX&Co. store is slated to open in Mumbai in early 2026, followed by a national roll-out in key metropolitan cities.

What will RBL bring?

Through this strategic partnership, RBL will introduce MAX&Co.’s well-designed, quality-driven contemporary pieces and a fluid, mix-and-match approach to Indian consumers, further expanding its appeal to a new generation of fashion-forward women. The MAX&Co store in Mumbai will showcase the full offering from the brand, including apparel, accessories and their seasonal offerings.

"MAX&Co. embodies a bold, modern expression of femininity – dynamic, joyful, and unapologetically individual – a spirit that deeply resonates with the evolving style and confidence of Indian women, said Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, parent firm of RBL.

What is MAX&Co?

MAX&Co. is an international lifestyle-driven contemporary brand. Founded in 1986, MAX&Co. is part of Max Mara Fashion Group, one of the largest fashion houses and the first Italian clothing company. It is distributed online and in over 400 stores worldwide.

READ | Pakistan breaks silence on reports declaring Salman Khan terrorist for Balochistan comment: 'Appears to be...'

About Reliance Brands Limited (RBL)

RBL is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL). It was established in 2007 with a mandate to launch, scale, and nurture global fashion and lifestyle brands in India across the luxury to premium spectrum. Its portfolio today includes some of the world’s most iconic names, such as Armani Exchange, Armani Caffe and more. RBL currently operates over 1,590 stores across India, including standalone stores and shop-in-shops.

