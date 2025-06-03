At the center of this retail expansion is Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail. Under her leadership, the company has focused on growth, innovation, and making international fashion more accessible to Indian consumers

Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, has played a major role in bringing global fashion brands to India. At the center of this retail expansion is Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail. Under her leadership, the company has focused on growth, innovation, and making international fashion more accessible to Indian consumers.

Here’s a look at five global fashion brands that Reliance has introduced to India:

Shein: Reliance Retail relaunched the popular Chinese fast fashion brand Shein in India. Known for trendy and affordable styles, Shein is a global e-commerce platform that offers a wide range of products — from women’s clothing to men’s fashion, kids’ wear, accessories, cosmetics, and more. It operates in regions like Europe, America, Australia, and the Middle East.

Sandro and Maje: These two French brands, owned by the SMCP Group, entered the Indian market in November 2023 through a partnership with Reliance Brands. Sandro and Maje are known for their chic, feminine designs and stylish yet classic looks. They are available in 40 countries and operate more than 620 stores globally.

Emporio Armani: Reliance had earlier partnered with the Italian luxury brand Emporio Armani. This brand is part of the Giorgio Armani Group and offers a range of high-end products including clothing, footwear, accessories, watches, and perfumes. The brand is known for its premium T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and shirts.

Michael Kors: New York-based Michael Kors is also part of the Reliance portfolio. The brand is famous for luxury accessories and ready-to-wear items such as handbags, shoes, jewelry, watches, and fragrances.

Steve Madden: One of the earlier global launches by Reliance, Steve Madden has been in India for nearly a decade. The American brand is a leader in fashion footwear and accessories and operates through wholesale, retail, and licensing models. It also manages other well-known brands like Anne Klein and Superga.

Through Reliance Retail, Isha Ambani continues to shape the Indian fashion market by introducing global styles and brands to a wider audience.