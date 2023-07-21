Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani get Ranveer Singh’s ‘respect’ in event of their Rs 918000 crore firm's partner brand

Mukesh Ambani purchased a 40% stake in Manish Malhotra’s fashion brand that was launched in 2005 by the designer. Reliance Retail officially didn’t declare the financial details of the transaction.

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani are the two key faces in India when it comes to fashion as the father-daughter duo’s Rs 918000 crore brand Reliance Retail control the major chunk of fashion brands in India including Balenciaga, Armani, Versace, Jimmy Choo and others. Mukesh Ambani is also the owner of the Jio World Convention Centre that is made on land leased by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority for Rs 900 crore. The Jio World Convention Centre recently hosted Manish Malhotra’s fashion show where Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were the showstoppers. The event was going on like any other fashion show but it got a lot more interesting when a Bollywood star improvised his ramp walk to kiss his wife Deepika Padukone and greet Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani.

The video of Ranveer Singh greeting Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani is now going viral on social media. While many are appreciating Ranveer Singh’s gesture towards India’s richest industrialist, a few are mocking him. For those who are unaware, Mukesh Ambani purchased a 40% stake in Manish Malhotra’s fashion brand that was launched in 2005 by the designer. Reliance Retail officially didn’t declare the financial details of the transaction.

Manish Malhotra is one of the most renowned fashion designers in India with clients such as Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arore among others. The designer has several stores across the country and is known for his wedding collections.