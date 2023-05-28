Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani to compete with Meesho, Myntra, Amazon with her Rs 4 lakh crore brand, here’s how

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani to compete with Meesho, Myntra, Amazon with her Rs 4 lakh crore brand

India's richest man Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries is planning to target rapidly expanding Indian fashion e-commerce market by selling low-cost products.

Ajio, which is the retail fashion arm of Reliance, has already launched Ajio Street to achieve this aim. Ajio Street has a huge selection of clothing and accessories, starting from Rs 199, which is likely to prove the game-changer in the coming days. Ajio is a fashion and lifestyle brand which is Reliance Retail's digital commerce initiative. Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani looks afer the operations of Reliance Retail.

According to Ajio's website, Street guarantees the "lowest price" for its products offerings and the returns process is pretty simple.

Reliance’s decision to roll-out Ajio Street comes at a time when the company has reportedly inked a deal with Shein, a Chinese company which dominates the global budget fashion market.

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani know that affordability is the main factor if they want to emerge as leader in India's fashion market because Indian customers are very price-sensitive.

According to Economic Times, Reliance is planning to establish its supremacy in smaller cities and towns with Ajio Street. The report added that Ajio Street will operate on a zero-commission model, which means that Reliance Retails will not charge any commission from the sellers.

The launch of Ajio Street puts Reliance in direct competition with Meesho, Myntra, Amazon and some other brands.

It may be recalled that Isha Ambani was named new leader of Reliance Retail in August 2022. At that time, the firm was able to achieve Rs 2 lakh crore turnover. The brand has a net worth of over Rs 4 lakh crore.