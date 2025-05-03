Ahead of the public issue, the Mukesh Ambani-owned company's strategy looks clear, with a sharp focus on profitability and margins. During the January to March 2025 quarter, the net profit of Reliance Retail was Rs 3545 crore. The company's net profit has increased by 29.10 percent annually.

The IPO of Reliance Retail, which is owned by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has been a topic of discussion for the past year. Reliance Industries has made it clear that it will be listing its retail arm, but the company has yet to share any specific timeline about the same. However, as per a report in the Economic Times, the company's top deck has revisited the profitability rules for the retail stores in preparation for the IPO of Reliance Retail.

What is Reliance Retail's new strategy?

According to an Economics Times report, Reliance Retail has given 6 to 12 months to all new stores to make a profit. If Reliance Retail stores are not able to make a profit during this time, then "they will either be shut down or replaced with another retail format". Earlier, new stores of Reliance Retail were given 2 years to make a profit. Reliance Retail's upcoming IPO is one of the main reasons why the company is looking to adopt this strategy.

During the financial year 2025, the profit of Reliance Retail has increased by 11.33 percent to Rs 12,388 crore. At the same time, the company's revenue during this period was Rs 3,30,870 crore. In the last financial year, Reliance Retail's revenue has increased by 7.85 percent compared to FY 2024. During January to March, the gross income was Rs 76,627 crore and the profit of Reliance Retail after tax payment was Rs 2746 crore.