Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani bringing back this popular Chinese brand to India, but under…

Shein was a popular brand in India before it was banned by the Indian government in June 2020 after the Galwan Valley incident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani has inked a deal to bring back Shein, which is a hugely popular Chinese brand, to India after a gap of 3 years. According to reports, Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail has joined hands with Shein to bring back the brand to India.

Shein is a shopping platform which sells trending and stylish clothes for women at an affordable price. Shein was a popular brand in India before it was banned by the Indian government in June 2020 after the Galwan Valley incident. Though, Shein was banned by Indian government, is products were selling in India via Amazon but Amazon stopped selling Shein’s products after Delhi High Court issued a notice to ban sale of Shein products in India.

Notably, Reliance Retail is yet to officially confirm any deal with Shein. Isha Ambani was named new leader of Reliance Retail in August 2022.

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani’s decision to join hands with Shein is seen a smart business move by analysts as the Chinese company is quite famous in India and its products are hugely popular among millennial. The deal with Shein would help Reliance Retail to cement its position in the rapidly expanding Indian retail market.

According to reports, Reliance Retail is planning to launch a separate app for customers in India.

A report published in Live Mint said that Shein succeeded in winning approvals to re-enter India only after it agreed to a strict licensing deal with Reliance Industries Ltd.

The report added that as per the agreement, Reliance Retail will own the domestic business of Shein, while Singapore-headquartered company will provide production support and training to over 25,000 suppliers in India. The Live Mint report also mentioned that all data generated by Shein’s app from its operations in India will be stored in India. 


 

