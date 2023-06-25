Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani bring iconic British restaurant to India; giving competition to Ratan Tata's Starbucks

Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani (File photo)

Reliance Brands, which is run by Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani, has been bringing many foreign brands to India. Now posing tough competition Ratan Tata’s Starbucks India, Mukesh Ambani has signed a deal with iconic British restaurant chain Pret A Manger.

United Kingdom-based coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger opened up its first store in India a few weeks ago after signing a deal with Mukesh Ambani’s company Reliance in an exclusive partnership. The first outlet of Pret A Manger has been opened in India.

The partnership between Pret A Manger and Reliance was done by Isha Ambani’s company Reliance Retail and its company Reliance Brands. Reliance Brands also signed the deal to open up a total of 10 Pret A Manger restaurants in India, most likely in Delhi and Bengaluru.

Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail and Reliance Brands decided to launch the Pret A Manger store in India due to the popularity of tea and coffee shops among youths across the country, set to give tough competition to Starbucks India, which is a venture of Ratan Tata-led Tata Group.

Mukesh and Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail is all set to make a splash in the Food and Beverage industry in India with this new venture, introducing an iconic foreign brand in the country. The first Pret A Manger store opened in Maker Maxity at Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla complex (known as BKC).

Reliance Brands MD Darshan Mehta, while talking about this new venture, said, “Freshness of ingredients, authenticity of recipes, and curiosity in processes define the new Indian consumer. Our partnership with Pret A Manger aims to tap into this curiosity with an offering that we can proudly say - ensures traceability of coffee beans as much as a zero additive approach to food.”

Apart from bringing this brand to India, Isha Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are also bringing back Shein, the popular Chinese clothing application which was banned in India during the crackdown on Chinese apps in 2021.

