Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani bring iconic British restaurant to India; giving competition to Ratan Tata's Starbucks

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance has brought an iconic British brand to India in a multi crore deal, aimed at giving tough competition to Tata’s Starbucks India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 02:39 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani bring iconic British restaurant to India; giving competition to Ratan Tata's Starbucks
Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani (File photo)

Reliance Brands, which is run by Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani, has been bringing many foreign brands to India. Now posing tough competition Ratan Tata’s Starbucks India, Mukesh Ambani has signed a deal with iconic British restaurant chain Pret A Manger.

United Kingdom-based coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger opened up its first store in India a few weeks ago after signing a deal with Mukesh Ambani’s company Reliance in an exclusive partnership. The first outlet of Pret A Manger has been opened in India.

The partnership between Pret A Manger and Reliance was done by Isha Ambani’s company Reliance Retail and its company Reliance Brands. Reliance Brands also signed the deal to open up a total of 10 Pret A Manger restaurants in India, most likely in Delhi and Bengaluru.

Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail and Reliance Brands decided to launch the Pret A Manger store in India due to the popularity of tea and coffee shops among youths across the country, set to give tough competition to Starbucks India, which is a venture of Ratan Tata-led Tata Group.

Mukesh and Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail is all set to make a splash in the Food and Beverage industry in India with this new venture, introducing an iconic foreign brand in the country. The first Pret A Manger store opened in Maker Maxity at Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla complex (known as BKC).

Reliance Brands MD Darshan Mehta, while talking about this new venture, said, “Freshness of ingredients, authenticity of recipes, and curiosity in processes define the new Indian consumer. Our partnership with Pret A Manger aims to tap into this curiosity with an offering that we can proudly say - ensures traceability of coffee beans as much as a zero additive approach to food.”

Apart from bringing this brand to India, Isha Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are also bringing back Shein, the popular Chinese clothing application which was banned in India during the crackdown on Chinese apps in 2021.

READ | Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani take another step to expand business in North India, details inside

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics
In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur
Kriti Sanon’s vintage cotton saree for Adipurush trailer launch is inspired by ‘purity of Sita’, has 24-carat gold print
Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie
Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Prabhas welcomes this Tamil superstar to Project K, calls it 'opportunity to learn and grow'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.