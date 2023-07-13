Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani betting big on Uniqlo, Miniso rival in India through their Rs 918000 crore brand

Reliance is reportedly planning to bet big on Muji and it already has its plan underway. To begin with, the company has appointed a new head of Muji in India.

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani have partnered with many international brands to help them expand in India through their Rs 918000 crore brand Reliance Retail. One such brand that Mukesh Ambani backed in 2015 is Muji. For those who are unaware, Muji is a Japanese retailer that sells minimalistic products of wide variety including apparel and home goods. In the Indian market, Muji directly competes against popular brands such as Uniqlo and Miniso. Now to take on its competitors, Reliance is reportedly planning to bet big on Muji and it already has its plan underway. To begin with, the company has appointed a new head of Muji in India. As per IndiaRetailing, Nazmul Haque is the new head for Muji in India. Before Muji, Haque was managing director of Uniqlo in Bangladesh.

Reliance Retail-Muji joint venture now aims to focus its attention towards stores. The report by IndiaRetailing claims that the company is planning to open larger stores in India with 20,000-22,000 square feet of space that will help the brand to showcase its large variety of products properly. Current Muji stores in India are around 4,000-5,000 square feet.

When Muji signed a deal with Reliance, president of Ryohin Keikaku Satoru Matsuzaki said, “International expansion is of utmost priority at Muji and India is our next big Asian market with immense growth potential. India’s young, educated and cosmopolitan population gives Muji a ready cache of prospective customers.”

Muji has had a slow start in the country but now the brand is hunting for spaces to expand in the country. As of now, the company has three stores in India, two in Mumbai and one in Noida. Muji for forced to shut two of its stores in Delhi and Bengaluru due to the pandemic.