Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

This company of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani eyes Rs 8,000 crore revenue in 5 years, details inside

According to Addverb Technologies co-founder and CEO Sangeet Kumar, the company is planning to invest Rs 500 crore in its robot manufacturing facility.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

This company of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani eyes Rs 8,000 crore revenue in 5 years, details inside
This company of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani eyes Rs 8,000 crore revenue in 5 years, details inside

Reliance Retail-owned Addverb, which is India’s largest robotics company, is aiming to surpass Rs 8,000 crore in revenue in next five years. Notably, India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani owns majority stake in Addverb and the company is expecting to hit Rs 8000 crore revenue by increasing its manufacturing operations and opening up new market base. Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is leading Reliance Retail.

According to Addverb Technologies co-founder and CEO Sangeet Kumar, the company is planning to invest Rs 500 crore in its robot manufacturing facility to surpass Rs 8,000 crore revenue in next 5 years.

"We will invest Rs 500 crore in our manufacturing facility in phases. Once this investment is done, we expect revenue of USD 1 billion, which will be over Rs 8,000 crore," Addverb Technologies co-founder and CEO Sangeet Kumar told news agency PTI.

Addverb has a manufacturing unit in Greater Noida and the company has already  invested Rs 200 crore in this factory which was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath few days ago. Addverb manufacturing unit in Greater Noida is spread over 6 lakh square feet.

"Last year, we did revenue of Rs 450 crore. This year we are planning to achieve Rs Rs 1,000 crore. Every year in the next five years, we will double our revenue to reach USD 1 billion revenue," Kumar said.

Addverb currently caters to only industrial customers but the company is now planning to develop products which can be used in healthcare sector. "By the end of this year, we will have products that can be used in hospitals. We are entering into medical applications in a big way. There are certain products which have been under development for the last one and half years. They will be launched by the end of this year," Kumar said.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk
Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes
In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot
How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET UG 2023 Results: NTA to declare CUET UG scorecard soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check tentative date here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.