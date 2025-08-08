Mukesh Ambani is India's wealthiest with Rs 9.10 lakh crore net worth, who are richest in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka? How do they earn their wealth?

If Mukesh Ambani is the richest in India, who are the richest individuals of India’s neighbouring countries? Check out the richest persons of Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh here:

Mukesh Ambani has a staggering net worth of approximately Rs 9.20 lakh crore, cementing his position as India’s richest individual, ranking 18th globally among the world’s richest individuals. He has built a business empire under Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). As chairman and managing director, he leads over USD 1 trillion worth company that spans diverse sectors including oil and gas, retail, telecom, new energy and textiles. But do you know about his counterparts in India’s neighbouring countries, like who is the richest in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka? Learn about the South Asian billionaires and their source of wealth here:

Who is the richest in Pakistan?

Though Pakistan is facing economic challenges, it has some remarkable individuals who have made a mark globally. Shahid Khan, a Pakistani-American, tops the list of Pakistan's richest individuals, with an estimated net worth of USD 11.6 billion(approximately Rs 1.19 lakh crore as of July 2025) according to Forbes. He ranks 189th globally among the world’s richest individuals. His diverse investments and business ventures earned him the status of a billionaire. He owns auto-parts supplier Flex-N-Gate and the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. He also launched All Elite Wrestling and owns the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto.



Who is the richest in Bangladesh?

Moosa Bin Shamsher, the CEO of DATCO Group, is considered the richest in Bangladesh, boasting a net worth of Rs 1 lakh crore. He is a self-proclaimed arms dealer who claimed to earn billions from trading weapons in the 1970s and 1980s. He also claimed to have staggering wealth, reportedly billions of dollars, frozen in Swiss bank accounts.

Who is the richest in Sri Lanka?

Ishara Nanayakkara is widely considered to be the richest person in Sri Lanka, with a net worth was USD1.6 billion as reported in the year 2023(Rs 13900 crore if valued today). He is a businessman with involvement in a wide range of industries, holding key positions in LOLC Holdings PLC and Browns Group. He is the founder and director of Taprobane Fund Management Pvt Ltd.



Who is the richest in Nepal?

Binod Chaudhary is the only billionaire in Nepal, and ranks 1888th among the world’s richest individuals. The businessman has a net worth of USD 2 billion (approximately Rs 1,75,15,00,00,000) as of July 2025, according to Forbes. He is the Chairman and President of CG Corp Global that spans various industries, including FMCG, hospitality, and banking, among others.