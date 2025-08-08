Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Heartwarming wishes, messages, quotes to share with your brother

Viral video: Saiyaara star Aneet Padda spends quality time with Ahaan Panday, refuses to hold on-screen lover's hand, fans say 'they are dating'

Meet actor who played dual role in Sholay, one as actor and another as...he is two-time National Award winner, married to actress, has daughter who is also star; name is...

Huma Qureshi's cousin Asif Qureshi murdered, stabbed to death in New Delhi due to...

BIG BLOW to India, Amazon, Walmart, Target suspend new orders from suppliers amid Donald Trump tariff threats, could lead to huge losses up to Rs...

Mukesh Ambani is India's wealthiest with Rs 9.10 lakh crore net worth, who are richest in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka? How do they earn their wealth?

Kapil Sharma Kap's Cafe firing: Lawrence Bishnoi gang THREATENS comedian: 'Next karwai Mumbai karenge'

Bad news for employees, THIS company is downsizing by 4500 headcounts in FY25 to save Rs 6500000000, it is...

This is world's first laser-armed tank, capable of destroying drones mid-flight, raises BIG concern for India as Pakistan may...

Viral video: Salman Khan arrives at Shera's place after his father's demise, what he does next to his loyal bodyguard wins netizens: 'This is why..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Heartwarming wishes, messages, quotes to share with your brother

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Heartwarming wishes, messages, quotes to share with your br

Viral video: Saiyaara star Aneet Padda spends quality time with Ahaan Panday, refuses to hold on-screen lover's hand, fans say 'they are dating'

Viral video: Saiyaara star Aneet Padda spends quality time with Ahaan Panday

Meet actor who played dual role in Sholay, one as actor and another as...he is two-time National Award winner, married to actress, has daughter who is also star; name is...

Meet actor who played dual role in Sholay, one as actor and another as...he is t

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani is India's wealthiest with Rs 9.10 lakh crore net worth, who are richest in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka? How do they earn their wealth?

If Mukesh Ambani is the richest in India, who are the richest individuals of India’s neighbouring countries? Check out the richest persons of Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh here:

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani is India's wealthiest with Rs 9.10 lakh crore net worth, who are richest in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka? How do they earn their wealth?

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani has a staggering net worth of approximately Rs 9.20 lakh crore, cementing his position as India’s richest individual, ranking 18th globally among the world’s richest individuals. He has built a business empire under Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). As chairman and managing director, he leads over USD 1 trillion worth company that spans diverse sectors including oil and gas, retail, telecom, new energy and textiles. But do you know about his counterparts in India’s neighbouring countries, like who is the richest in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka? Learn about the South Asian billionaires and their source of wealth here:

Who is the richest in Pakistan?

Though Pakistan is facing economic challenges, it has some remarkable individuals who have made a mark globally. Shahid Khan, a Pakistani-American, tops the list of Pakistan's richest individuals, with an estimated net worth of USD 11.6 billion(approximately Rs 1.19 lakh crore as of July 2025) according to Forbes. He ranks 189th globally among the world’s richest individuals. His diverse investments and business ventures earned him the status of a billionaire. He owns auto-parts supplier Flex-N-Gate and the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. He also launched All Elite Wrestling and owns the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto. 

Also read: Meet Indian-origin richest man in Indonesia, with net worth of Rs 725000000000, brother-in-law of India's famous billionaire, his business is...​

Who is the richest in Bangladesh?

Moosa Bin Shamsher, the CEO of DATCO Group, is considered the richest in Bangladesh, boasting a net worth of Rs 1 lakh crore. He is a self-proclaimed arms dealer who claimed to earn billions from trading weapons in the 1970s and 1980s. He also claimed to have staggering wealth, reportedly billions of dollars, frozen in Swiss bank accounts. 

Who is the richest in Sri Lanka? 

Ishara Nanayakkara is widely considered to be the richest person in Sri Lanka, with a net worth was USD1.6 billion as reported in the year 2023(Rs 13900 crore if valued today). He is a businessman with involvement in a wide range of industries, holding key positions in LOLC Holdings PLC and Browns Group. He is the founder and director of Taprobane Fund Management Pvt Ltd. 

Also read: Jeff Bezos, world's 4th richest man, earns Rs 130023568950 in one go after...; net worth jumps to Rs...

Who is the richest in Nepal?

Binod Chaudhary is the only billionaire in Nepal, and ranks 1888th among the world’s richest individuals. The businessman has a net worth of USD 2 billion (approximately Rs 1,75,15,00,00,000) as of July 2025, according to Forbes. He is the Chairman and President of CG Corp Global that spans various industries, including FMCG, hospitality, and banking, among others.  

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amitabh Bachchan is overjoyed as he begins shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: 'The contestants, the audience...'
Amitabh Bachchan is overjoyed as he begins shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17
Who is Swapnil Ramesh Tejale? Indian man detained in US for living illegally with forged green card
Who is Swapnil Ramesh Tejale? Indian man detained in US for living illegally...
White House makes BIG statement, says President Donald Trump plans to meet Russian President Putin, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy on...
WWhite House makes BIG statement, says Trump plans to meet Putin, Zelenskyy...
After Donald Trump slaps tariffs on India, state refiners halt oil purchases from Russia, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance warns...
After Donald Trump slaps tariffs on India, state refiners halt oil purchases fro
RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra's BIG statement amid Trump's tariff threats, says, 'Don't see major impact unless...'
RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra's BIG statement amid Trump's tariff threats, says..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE