Mukesh Ambani is Asia's richest man, but Reliance is not Asia's most valuable company, it is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes after battling cancer at 68

iPhone 16 Pro set to launch: Know launch date, price in India, display details, battery backup, camera, and more

Viral video: Daredevil man walks barefoot among massive crocodiles, watch

'Our finances are an open book': Sebi chief Madhabi Buch, husband deny Hindenburg allegations

Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh passes away at 93

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes after battling cancer at 68

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes after battling cancer at 68

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

iPhone 16 Pro set to launch: Know launch date, price in India, display details, battery backup, camera, and more

iPhone 16 Pro set to launch: Know launch date, price in India, display details, battery backup, camera, and more

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

Nikkhil Advani films ranked from best to worst

Nikkhil Advani films ranked from best to worst

5 best cars for long road trips in India

5 best cars for long road trips in India

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes after battling cancer at 68

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes after battling cancer at 68

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Cartoon Network website shuts down after 26 years, classic shows now only available on...

Cartoon Network website shuts down after 26 years, classic shows now only available on...

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani is Asia's richest man, but Reliance is not Asia's most valuable company, it is...

This stark disparity highlights a curious gap between Ambani's individual wealth and his company's standing

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 06:21 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani is Asia's richest man, but Reliance is not Asia's most valuable company, it is...
Mukesh Ambani may celebrated as Asia’s richest individual
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a striking contrast, Mukesh Ambani may be celebrated as Asia’s richest individual, but his flagship company, Reliance Industries, is struggling to hold its ground among Asia's most valuable firms. This paradox raises questions about the disparity between personal wealth and corporate valuation.

As of August 6, 2024, the title of Asia's most valuable company belongs to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), boasting a colossal market cap of $646 billion. Following closely are Tencent Holdings Limited at $421 billion and Samsung Electronics Company Limited at $346 billion. These tech giants dominate the market, overshadowing even the biggest names from India.

Reliance Industries, despite surpassing a market cap of Rs 19 lakh crore, finds itself outside the top five in Asia’s elite rankings. The company sits in a surprising position further down the list, unable to break into the top echelons dominated by Chinese and South Korean firms. This stark disparity highlights a curious gap between Ambani's individual wealth and his company's standing.

The top six spots in Asia's most valuable companies are predominantly occupied by Chinese entities. Following TSMC, Tencent, and Samsung, the fourth position is held by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, with a market cap of $269 billion. Kweichow Moutai Company rounds out the top five with a valuation of $248 billion.

In this high-stakes corporate race, Reliance's place far below its personal billionaire owner’s rank underscores an intriguing paradox. Despite Ambani's immense personal wealth and Reliance's impressive market valuation, the company’s position in Asia’s top market cap list reveals a different story, reflecting the fierce competition and dominance of major tech and financial giants in the region.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

Who after Gautam Adani? Hindenburg Research hints at another Indian target, says 'something big...'

Who after Gautam Adani? Hindenburg Research hints at another Indian target, says 'something big...'

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's gold medal chances hit as Pakistan's Arshad lead men's javelin final by big margin

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's gold medal chances hit as Pakistan's Arshad lead men's javelin final by big margin

Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh passes away at 93

Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh passes away at 93

Meet world's richest cricketer, an Indian, has more money than Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar, Rohit combined, he lives in...

Meet world's richest cricketer, an Indian, has more money than Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar, Rohit combined, he lives in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

Most expensive car number plates in India

Most expensive car number plates in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement