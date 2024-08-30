Mukesh Ambani is aiming to reinvent Reliance Industries with help of…

As a motorcycle mechanic from southern India posed a question in Tamil to an AI bot, it became clear that Reliance Industries was not just dabbling in artificial intelligence; it was leading the charge. The world was about to meet Hanooman AI, India's answer to ChatGPT, created under Mukesh Ambani’s ambitious leadership.

Last year, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries took a bold step into the future by backing the BharatGPT consortium, which included the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay and Seetha Mahalakshmi Healthcare. Their joint venture gave birth to Hanooman AI, a homegrown artificial intelligence model designed to cater to India’s diverse linguistic and cultural landscape. Launched in May this year, Hanooman AI was previewed at a tech conference in Mumbai, where it demonstrated its capabilities in multiple Indian languages.

This innovation is just one facet of Ambani’s larger vision to embed AI across Reliance’s sprawling empire. During a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ambani proposed laying a 5G network across the state to provide AI-powered health services in rural areas. This initiative underscores his ambition to democratise AI for the masses, making advanced technology accessible to every corner of India.

At the 47th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries, another AI milestone was unveiled: JioPhoneCall AI. This new service offers automatic call recording, transcription, and multilingual translation, all securely stored in Jio Cloud. This technology is a testament to Ambani’s relentless pursuit of innovation, ensuring that AI is not just a buzzword but a practical tool integrated into everyday life.

Ambani’s vision extends beyond just AI products. He aims to transform Reliance into a deep-tech company, embedding cutting-edge technology across all its businesses. With over ₹3,643 crore spent on research in FY24 alone and 2,555 patents filed last year, Reliance is poised to become a global leader in AI innovation. As Ambani continues to push the boundaries, Reliance’s future seems destined to be as transformative as its past.