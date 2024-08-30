Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman who at 17 joined a small business, turned it into Rs 8500 crore company, launched India's most famous…

Viral video: Couple's hot dance moves on 'Har Funn Maula' wows the internet, watch

Viral video: 102-year-old woman celebrates her birthday by skydiving, watch

Meet woman, wife of CEO who owns Rs 9.55 lakh crore cybersecurity company, her net worth is Rs...

PM Modi to visit Mumbai, Palghar today, to launch project worth Rs 76000 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani is aiming to reinvent Reliance Industries with help of…

Mukesh Ambani is aiming to reinvent Reliance Industries with help of…

This member of Ambani family member owns maximim stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha, Akash, Anant

This member of Ambani family member owns maximim stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha, Akash, Anant

Australia's 26-year-old star who scored 62 on debut against India forced to retire from professional cricket after....

Australia's 26-year-old star who scored 62 on debut against India forced to retire from professional cricket after....

10 most mysterious deep-sea creatures

10 most mysterious deep-sea creatures

10 animals with amazing night vision

10 animals with amazing night vision

Bowlers with more runs than Babar Azam in WTC 2023-25

Bowlers with more runs than Babar Azam in WTC 2023-25

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani is aiming to reinvent Reliance Industries with help of…

During a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ambani proposed laying a 5G network across the state to provide AI-powered health services in rural areas

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 05:57 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani is aiming to reinvent Reliance Industries with help of…
Mukesh Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As a motorcycle mechanic from southern India posed a question in Tamil to an AI bot, it became clear that Reliance Industries was not just dabbling in artificial intelligence; it was leading the charge. The world was about to meet Hanooman AI, India's answer to ChatGPT, created under Mukesh Ambani’s ambitious leadership.

Last year, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries took a bold step into the future by backing the BharatGPT consortium, which included the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay and Seetha Mahalakshmi Healthcare. Their joint venture gave birth to Hanooman AI, a homegrown artificial intelligence model designed to cater to India’s diverse linguistic and cultural landscape. Launched in May this year, Hanooman AI was previewed at a tech conference in Mumbai, where it demonstrated its capabilities in multiple Indian languages.

This innovation is just one facet of Ambani’s larger vision to embed AI across Reliance’s sprawling empire. During a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ambani proposed laying a 5G network across the state to provide AI-powered health services in rural areas. This initiative underscores his ambition to democratise AI for the masses, making advanced technology accessible to every corner of India.

At the 47th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries, another AI milestone was unveiled: JioPhoneCall AI. This new service offers automatic call recording, transcription, and multilingual translation, all securely stored in Jio Cloud. This technology is a testament to Ambani’s relentless pursuit of innovation, ensuring that AI is not just a buzzword but a practical tool integrated into everyday life.

Ambani’s vision extends beyond just AI products. He aims to transform Reliance into a deep-tech company, embedding cutting-edge technology across all its businesses. With over ₹3,643 crore spent on research in FY24 alone and 2,555 patents filed last year, Reliance is poised to become a global leader in AI innovation. As Ambani continues to push the boundaries, Reliance’s future seems destined to be as transformative as its past.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who cried on streets after continuous flops in Bollywood; was forced to do TV shows, then became star, now...

Meet actor who cried on streets after continuous flops in Bollywood; was forced to do TV shows, then became star, now...

Meet India cricketer, teammate of Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, disappeared after 2 ODIs, is now…

Meet India cricketer, teammate of Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, disappeared after 2 ODIs, is now…

Days after ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar case, UPSC to use this method for candidates’ verifications

Days after ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar case, UPSC to use this method for candidates’ verifications

What Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta wore for Janmashtami celebrations?

What Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta wore for Janmashtami celebrations?

'They are just so...': Kalki 2898 AD producer reacts to Arshad Warsi's 'joker' remark, says 'Prabhas was fantastic'

'They are just so...': Kalki 2898 AD producer reacts to Arshad Warsi's 'joker' remark, says 'Prabhas was fantastic'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement