Mukesh Ambani introduces Jio Bharat V2 4G, cheapest phone ever: Check price, features, how to buy

The Jio Bharat 4G phone comes in two variants and is available for purchase in select locations.
India’s leading telecommunication company, Reliance Jio has introduced a budget-friendly 4G phone called Jio Bharat V2 phone in the market. This Jio Phone's replacement is poised to captivate a sizable audience thanks to its alluring pricing and remarkable capabilities, especially for those looking for a reliable and economical connectivity choice.
The 4G Jio Bharat V2 phone is budget-friendly and available in the market at just Rs 999. Sales of the phone started on July 7th, and Reliance Jio hopes that by having this device adopted widely throughout India, 2G technology will no longer exist.
The Jio Bharat Phone is specifically designed for people who can't afford pricey smartphones but yet rely on essential functions.
Features of Jio Bharat V2 phone:
How much does the Jio Bharat V2 4G phone cost?
Each Jio Bharat Phone feature phone costs Rs 999, and customers must also purchase a recharge plan. For a monthly plan, this would cost an extra Rs 123, and for an annual plan, it will cost Rs 1,234.
How to purchase a Jio Bharat V2 phone?
According to the reports, the Jio Bharat V2 phone will be available across 6,500 tehsils all across the country. For the time being, the device will only be offered in Reliance Digital stores, as well as single-brand and multi-brand retail locations affiliated with Reliance Jio across the nation.