Mukesh Ambani introduces Jio Bharat V2 4G, cheapest phone ever: Check price, features, how to buy

The Jio Bharat 4G phone comes in two variants and is available for purchase in select locations.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 05:52 AM IST

India’s leading telecommunication company, Reliance Jio has introduced a budget-friendly 4G phone called Jio Bharat V2 phone in the market. This Jio Phone's replacement is poised to captivate a sizable audience thanks to its alluring pricing and remarkable capabilities, especially for those looking for a reliable and economical connectivity choice. 

The 4G Jio Bharat V2 phone is budget-friendly and available in the market at just Rs 999. Sales of the phone started on July 7th, and Reliance Jio hopes that by having this device adopted widely throughout India, 2G technology will no longer exist.

The Jio Bharat Phone is specifically designed for people who can't afford pricey smartphones but yet rely on essential functions.

Features of Jio Bharat V2 phone:

  • It is a feature phone with physical T9 keypads.
  • The series is being made available in two variants — the Jio Bharat K1 Karbonn, and Jio Bharat V2.
  • It has a battery capacity of 1,000 mAh, 1.77-inch screens, and external memory cards that can hold up to 128GB of data. 
  • It has a VGA camera on the rear.
  • In contrast to the grey-red colour scheme of Karbonn's variation, the Jio Bharat Phone V2 is offered in two colours: black and blue. 
  • In addition to a charger, each phone comes with call recording as one of its extra features.
  • Users can use JioCinema and JioSaavn for free. 
  • They can listen to FM Radio.
  • People can make payments using JioPay.
  • The phone supports 23 Indian languages.

How much does the Jio Bharat V2 4G phone cost?
Each Jio Bharat Phone feature phone costs Rs 999, and customers must also purchase a recharge plan. For a monthly plan, this would cost an extra Rs 123, and for an annual plan, it will cost Rs 1,234.

How to purchase a Jio Bharat V2 phone?
According to the reports, the Jio Bharat V2 phone will be available across 6,500 tehsils all across the country. For the time being, the device will only be offered in Reliance Digital stores, as well as single-brand and multi-brand retail locations affiliated with Reliance Jio across the nation.

