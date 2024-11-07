Ambani has moved up one place, while Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has maintained his fifth place.

Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani, emerged as the second-highest donor with a contribution of Rs 407 crore, as per the Edelgive-Hurun India Philanthropy List that was released on Thursday. He is only behind HCL Shiv Nadar, who topped the list for the third time in five years.

Ambani has moved up one place, while Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has maintained his fifth place with a Rs 330 crore share in philanthropy in FY24. Adani is the second richest Indian with a whopping net worth of USD 76.4 billion, as per Forbes. Ambani has a net worth of USD 102.5 billion, according to the magazine.

HCL's Nadar has trumped the richest Indians in generosity yet again by being the biggest individual donor for philanthropic causes in FY24. Nadar's share in philanthropy increased 5 per cent to Rs 2,153 crore in FY24, much higher than Adani and Ambani.

In all, there were 203 individuals who donated more than Rs 5 crore. As per Hurun's rich list, there were 1,539 individuals having a net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore each and their cumulative wealth shot up 46 per cent in the year. Among the women, 65-year-old Rohini Nilekani topped the list of donors with a contribution of Rs 154 crore primarily centered around ecosystem building and was followed by Susmita Bagchi at Rs 90 crore. Interestingly, the average donation by the 203 donors on the list has decreased sharply to Rs 43 crore from Rs 71 crore by the 119 donors in the 2023 list.

(With inputs from PTI)