Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, needs up to Rs 20000 crore, plans largest ever…

For the first time since Covid-19, Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani is turning to the domestic debt markets for funds. Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited is considering an infusion of up to Rs 20,000 crore. The move is set to be the largest ever domestic bond sale this week.

The fund raising activity will involve the sale of non-convertible debentures (NCD). This will be done via the BSE bond platform’s electronic book mechanism on November 9 from 10:30-11:30 am, the Economic Times reported citing the information document.

The activity will be the biggest of its kind undertaken by a non-BFSI private entity in the country. In the BFSI segment, HDFC moved to raise Rs 25,000 crore via bonds ahead of the HDFC Bank merger.

This is the first time that Ambani’s RIL has turned towards the domestic debt market since 2020 when it raised Rs 2,795 crore shortly after the nationwide lockdown. The latest infusion will reportedly be used towards activities like refinancing of existing debts and investing in domestic subsidiaries where the conglomerate controls over 51 percent stake.