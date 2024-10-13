The jet alone is believed to cost a whopping $150 million (over Rs 1,261 crore).

Mukesh Ambani is the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries and India’s richest man, with a net worth of Rs 9078420065000. The Ambanis are known for their extravagant lifestyle. Mukesh Ambani and his family recently bought a Boeing 737 converted into a luxury private jet. The jet alone is believed to cost a whopping $150 million (over Rs 1,261 crore).

Before buying the Boeing 737 MAX 9, the 67-year-old tycoon possessed a collection of nine other private aircraft. After extensive modifications and flight tests, the massive aircraft has finally landed in India. According to a recent report by Cartoq, Mukesh Ambani's Boeing 737 MAX 9 made its way to Delhi following extensive interior and cabin renovations at EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (BSL) in Switzerland.

Since April 13, 2023, the aircraft has been stationed in the Swiss facility. There, it finished several test flights to ensure that all the improvements were operating as intended. Before reaching India, it was tested six times at the airports in Basel, Geneva, and London Luton. The latter week of August 2024 saw the completion of the gigantic Boeing 737 MAX 9's final voyage from Basel to Delhi. The entire journey took more than nine hours, covering over 6,230 km.

One sizable aircraft in the Boeing 737 family is the B737 MAX 9. Its cutting-edge cockpit and comfort-focused interior design make it stand out. The B737 MAX 9 elevates the flying experience with its roomy in-cabin luggage area and cozy seats.