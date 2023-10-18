Mukesh Ambani gets Rs 1165 crore loan boost after Rs 550 luxury property bet, check details

Headlines

Malayalam actor Kundara Johny passes away at 71

PCB complains to ICC about crowd's behaviour in Ahmedabad during India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

Meet man who never made any product, became 18th richest Indian by selling items of other companies, his net worth is...

'Ajeeb si betaabi': Shikhar Dhawan's heartfelt post for son after divorce with Aesha Mukerji

NEET success story: Meet doctor who appeared in NEET with daughter, both cleared the exam but with a twist

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Malayalam actor Kundara Johny passes away at 71

PCB complains to ICC about crowd's behaviour in Ahmedabad during India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

Meet man who never made any product, became 18th richest Indian by selling items of other companies, his net worth is...

Navratri 2023: Health benefits of Chaura (dry dates)

Cheapest Mercedes-Benz powered SUV, Mahindra Thar rival

8 Foods, drinks to avoid if you have high uric acid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Israel Hamas War: Horrifying! ice cream trucks being used to store dead bodies as Israel bombs Gaza

Malayalam actor Kundara Johny passes away at 71

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande tells Vicky Jain 'hum saath kahi nahi hai', Aishwarya Sharma cries before Neil Bhatt

Bigg Boss 17: These three contestants nominated for season's first eviction, netizens predict who might take an exit

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani gets Rs 1165 crore loan boost after Rs 550 luxury property bet, check details

The report by Bloomberg reveals that the loan has been increased to around Rs 1165 crore. For those who do not know, HSBC has been a part of making financing arrangements for Stoke Park for more than 10 years.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in Asia with net worth of more than Rs 759057 crore, stays in the news most of the times but he made it to the headlines in 2021 after he acquired Stoke Park estate in England for more than Rs 550 crore. Spread over 300-acre, the property was built in 1066 and developed in 1760. Plans for a  comprehensive upgrade of Stoke Park, including golf and other sports facilities, are under preparation and Mukesh Ambani has partnered with Vikram Oberoi to manage the luxury property. Amid this, HSBC has reportedly almost doubled the loan arrangement to a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, backing the billionaire’s business profile. According to a report by Bloomberg, the bank originally provided a £60 million loan to Mukesh Ambani’s subsidiary and now it has extended the arrangement three times.

The report by Bloomberg reveals that the loan has been increased to around Rs 1165 crore. For those who do not know, HSBC has been a part of making financing arrangements for Stoke Park for more than 10 years. Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 500 crore property includes a hotel, sports facilities and one of the highest rated golf courses in Europe. It has also provided a setting for two James Bond films.

Mukesh Ambani’s firms and HSBC have a long history of working together and the two have been associated in increasing blockchain-enabled transactions and other ways of speeding up business in India.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries is India’s most valuable company and it is involved in a wide range of sectors through its subsidiaries. Hospitality is in the sector in which Mukesh Ambani aims to be big and he has now partnered with Vikram Oberoi to manage a few of his luxury properties. With the partnership, Oberoi group is now responsible for managing three key properties owned by Mukesh Ambani in India and the UK.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli's integral role in securing cricket's spot in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Munawar Faruqui fights with UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal over household duties in Bigg Boss 17 - Watch

‘Cash for query’ claims against Mahua Moitra: BJP’s bribe allegations on TMC MP, demands of probe

Delhi seeks 'sister city' agreement with Brisbane in Australia

New show on Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema to challenge Shark Tank India’s popularity

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE