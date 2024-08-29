Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, her husband and brother are IAS officers, she is now posted as…

Mukesh Ambani family's Rs 2575100 crore business empire tops Hurun India list, find out who are at second and third spot

Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes due to...

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Star India spinner 'stuck in a very bad situation', rescued by NDRF from flood-hit Vadodara

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, her husband and brother are IAS officers, she is now posted as…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, her husband and brother are IAS officers, she is now posted as…

Mukesh Ambani family's Rs 2575100 crore business empire tops Hurun India list, find out who are at second and third spot

Mukesh Ambani family's Rs 2575100 crore business empire tops Hurun India list, find out who are at second and third spot

Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes due to...

Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes due to...

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

8 animals that have jobs

8 animals that have jobs

6 actors who own land on moon

6 actors who own land on moon

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes due to...

Within 15 minutes of the start of Reliance AGM 2024, the company's shares rose 2.64 per cent to reach a day's high of Rs 3074.80.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 04:23 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes due to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Reliance Industries chairman and Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, got richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes on Thursday due to an increase in the share price of Reliance Industries. The billionaire held the company's 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. As soon as Ambani started addressing the shareholders, the company's shares saw a jump of 2 per cent. Due to this, the market cap of Reliance Industries gained more than Rs 53,000 crore.

According to Forbes, he has a real-time net worth of Rs 982287 crore (USD 117.1 billion) as of August 29. Just 15 minutes after Reliance AGM 2024 began, the company's shares rose 2.64 per cent to reach a day's high of Rs 3074.80. While in the morning, the company's stock started at Rs 3014.95 on BSE. But as soon as Mukesh Ambani started addressing the shareholders, at around 2:35 pm, the company's shares started trading at Rs 3050.95 with a gain of 1.84 per cent. This gave a big benefit to the company.

However, Reliance shares closed at Rs 3,042.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with a gain of Rs 46.30 today. The market cap of Reliance Industries, India's most valuation firm, stands at Rs 20.58 lakh crore as of August 29. The company also announced that its board will consider issuing 1:1 bonus shares on September 5. It had last issued bonus shares in September 2017.

READ | Good news for Mukesh Ambani as CCI approves Rs 71364 crore merger of...

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paris Paralympics 2024: Check India's full schedule, dates, timings, list of events

Paris Paralympics 2024: Check India's full schedule, dates, timings, list of events

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS teased ahead of India launch; price likely to start at Rs…

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS teased ahead of India launch; price likely to start at Rs…

NCERT suggests new evaluation model for 12th board results, proposes...

NCERT suggests new evaluation model for 12th board results, proposes...

Delhi-NCR rains: Overnight rainfall causes severe waterlogging, massive traffic jams in several areas

Delhi-NCR rains: Overnight rainfall causes severe waterlogging, massive traffic jams in several areas

Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony today: Check schedule, time, live streaming details

Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony today: Check schedule, time, live streaming details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement