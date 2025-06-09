Mukesh Ambani recently returned to the 100 billion dollar club. Currently, Reliance Industries has a market cap of Rs 19.60 lakh crore.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia, is often in the news due to his net worth and business empire. The Indian billionaire runs India's most valuable firm, Reliance Industries, which has a market cap of Rs 19.60 lakh crore, as of June 9. Last week, the Ambani-led company stood out as the biggest gainer in the market cap. The market valuation of Reliance Industries (RIL) jumped Rs 30,786.38 crore to Rs 19,53,480.09 crore in five days from June 2 - 6. Hence, the billionaire got richer by the same amount. Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex surged 737.98 points, or 0.90 per cent.

Besides Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd were the gainers. Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,00,850.96 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank emerging as the top two firms, in line with an optimistic trend in equities.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth

Ambani recently returned to the 100 billion dollar club. Currently, he has a real-time net worth of USD 109.9 billion, as per Forbes. His Reliance has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail, media and financial services. He runs India's largest telecom firm, Reliance Jio. It competes with Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel and Vi.