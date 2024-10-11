Forbes also reported that the combined wealth of the top 100 individuals on its 2024 rich list crossed a historic milestone of $1 trillion, with total wealth increasing by 40 percent to $1.1 trillion, up from $799 billion in 2023.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, has once again secured the top position on Forbes' 2024 list of the 100 richest Indian tycoons. Forbes highlighted that for the first time ever, the collective net worth of India’s top 100 wealthiest individuals surpassed a trillion dollars. This achievement coincides with Mukesh Ambani's announcement of bonus shares as a Diwali gift for Reliance investors. According to Forbes, Ambani was the second-largest gainer in dollar terms, with his wealth increasing by $27.5 billion (Rs 23088 crore) over the past year, reaching $119.5 billion. His current net worth is $108.3 billion (90,92,82,46,80 crore) making him the 13th richest person globally.

Forbes also reported that the combined wealth of the top 100 individuals on its 2024 rich list crossed a historic milestone of $1 trillion, with total wealth increasing by 40 percent to $1.1 trillion, up from $799 billion in 2023.

The magazine attributed this surge in wealth to a strong stock market, IPOs, and mutual funds, which have contributed to the rich getting richer in India. With the BSE Sensex gaining 30 percent since last year, Forbes noted, “As a result, more than 80 percent of those on the list are wealthier, with 58 adding $1 billion or more to their respective net worths.”