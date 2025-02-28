Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani join the exclusive list of 24 'super billionaires' with net worths exceeding $50 billion, as per a Wall Street Journal report.

Indian business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have secured a place among the world’s richest individuals, as per a report by Altrata, a company that tracks global wealth. The two industrialists are part of an exclusive list of 24 individuals who have been termed “super billionaires” in a new ranking published by The Wall Street Journal.

What is a Super Billionaire?

The number of billionaires in the world is increasing, but only a few of them are classified as “super billionaires.” These are individuals with a net worth of over $50 billion. Currently, the world’s richest person is Elon Musk, with a staggering fortune of $419 billion. Musk earns over $2 million per hour and is expected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027, according to projections.

Indian Billionaires on the List

Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Group, and Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, have made it to the prestigious list. Ambani, who leads India's most valuable company, has a net worth of $84.9 billion, while Adani’s fortune stands at $65.4 billion.

Adani is a first-generation billionaire who built his empire in sectors like energy, infrastructure, logistics, and FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods). He started Adani Group in 1988, and over the years, it has grown into one of India’s largest business conglomerates.

The World’s Richest People

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, 16 individuals currently have a net worth of over $100 billion. This elite group includes notable names like:

Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX)

Warren Buffett (Investor)

Larry Page (Google co-founder)

Bernard Arnault (Luxury brand LVMH)

Steve Ballmer (Former Microsoft CEO)

The combined wealth of these 24 super billionaires is estimated at $3.3 trillion, which is nearly equal to the GDP of France!

How Wealth Has Grown Over the Years

The rapid growth in billionaire wealth is evident when compared to the past. In 1987, when Forbes released its first billionaire list, there were only 140 billionaires, with a combined wealth of $295 billion. At that time, Japan’s Yoshiaki Tsutsumi, a real estate tycoon, was the richest person with a net worth of $20 billion.

Today, most of the super billionaires have built their wealth through technology, which has played a major role in the rise of the ultra-rich.

Technology Leads the Way

Bloomberg’s data shows that 10 out of the 15 richest people in the world are from the technology sector. Other major industries creating billionaires include:

Retail (E-commerce, fashion, consumer goods)

Energy (Oil, gas, renewable energy)

Finance and investments

The rise of the super-rich reflects where money is flowing in today's global economy. With technological advancements and growing industries, the list of super billionaires is likely to expand even further in the coming years.