Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani's combined net worth is less than value of this startup, it is...

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, remains the world's most valuable startup with a valuation of $225 billion. This figure is higher than the combined net worth of India’s two wealthiest individuals, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. According to Forbes, Mukesh Ambani's net worth is $116 billion, while Adani's is $83 billion. Together, their combined wealth is still lower than ByteDance's valuation.

The list of the world's most valuable companies is dominated by the United States and China.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX takes second place with a market value of $200 billion. Microsoft-backed OpenAI ranks third with a market cap of $80 billion. The fourth spot is taken by another US-based company, Stripe, valued at $70 billion.

Other companies in the top 10 include Singapore's Shein ($66 billion), the UK’s Revolut ($45 billion), and US-based Databricks ($43 billion), Fanatics ($31 billion), Chime ($25 billion), and xAI ($24 billion). This means the top 10 consists of seven US companies, two Chinese companies, and one from the UK.

In terms of Indian startups, Byju's leads the way, followed by Oyo Rooms at $9 billion. Swiggy and Dream 11, both valued at $8 billion, are next. Razorpay is valued at $7.5 billion, and CRED at $6.4 billion.