Mukesh Ambani will attend a state dinner that the Emir of Qatar is hosting for Trump at the Lusail Palace in Doha, reports suggest.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia, is flying to Doha to meet US President Donald Trump. This will be his second meeting since Trump returned to the presidency in January this year. The Indian billionaire will attend a state dinner that the Emir of Qatar is hosting for Trump at the Lusail Palace in Doha on Wednesday, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, PTI reported.

While business discussions are off the table, his Reliance Industries has businesses closely tied to decisions of the US President. The Ambani-led firm had last year secured waivers from the US to resume importing crude oil from Venezuela. However, it had to stop that in March following Trump authorising a 25 per cent tariff on countries buying the South American country's oil. Reliance also sells fuels like gasoline made from crude oil bought from countries such as Russia into the US market.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth

Ambani had recently returned to the USD 100 billion club after shares of Reliance surged. Ambani currently has a real-time net worth of USD 107.3 billion, as per Forbes. He is the richest man in Asia. His Reliance has a market cap of Rs 19.27 lakh crore, as of May 14. Shares of the firm closed at Rs 1,425.20 on NSE on Wednesday.

