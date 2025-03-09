Reliance Industries shares closed at Rs 1,246.40 on Friday with a Rs 36.80 (3.04 per cent) rise.

Reliance news: Mukesh Ambani's flagship firm, Reliance Industries, has again gained momentum in the Indian share market with 5.28 per cent surge in its share this week (Monday to Friday). It remained the most valued company in the country. The mcap of the Ambani-led company surged by Rs 66,985.25 crore to Rs 16,90,328.70 crore. It emerged as the biggest gainer along with Tata Group's TCS during the period. The firm's share closed at Rs 1,246.40 on Friday with a Rs 36.80 (3.04 per cent) rise. This week, the BSE Sensex climbed 1,134.48 points or 1.55 per cent, and the NSE Nifty rose 427.8 points or 1.93 per cent. Moreover, the combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 most valued companies, including Reliance, surged by Rs 2,10,254.96 crore this week.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth

As per Forbes, Mukesh Ambani remains the richest man in Asia, with a net worth of USD 92.2 billion. The Indian billionaire runs Reliance Industries as chairman, along with his three children Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. The trio joined the board of Reliance in 2023. Akash heads Jio; Isha oversees retail and financial services; and younger son Anant is in the energy business. Recently, there were reports that Reliance Retail led by Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani, is planning for major strategic adjustments, including job cuts.

Reliance business

Ambani's Reliance has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail, media and financial services. Reliance's telecom and broadband service Jio is the largest telecom operator in India. Reliance remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and others.

(With inputs from PTI)