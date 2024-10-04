Twitter
Business

Mukesh Ambani's first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...

Mukesh Ambani’s rise from a Stanford dropout to the head of one of the world’s most successful companies is a story of determination and ambition

Shivam Verma

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 08:17 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...
Mukesh Ambani, known globally for his wealth and business expertise, did not start his career with Reliance Industries as many might think. His journey began in a different way. Mukesh Ambani graduated in chemical engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai. He then pursued an MBA at Stanford University.

The Polyester Fiber Yarn (PFY) initiative was introduced in 1980, sparking competition among companies. Reliance Industries, founded by Mukesh’s father, Dhirubhai Ambani, secured a key licence to participate in this project. Dhirubhai Ambani asked Mukesh to return from Stanford to help with the family business, leading him to drop out of his MBA program in 1981. Mukesh then played a major role in establishing Reliance’s first PFY production facility in India.

Under his leadership, Reliance Industries expanded into various sectors, including telecommunications with the launch of Reliance Infocomm Limited (now Reliance Communications), revolutionising India’s telecom industry.

One of Mukesh Ambani’s biggest achievements was the construction of the Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat, the world’s largest oil refinery complex, capable of processing 660,000 barrels of oil per day. This project, started in the late 1990s, involved an investment of around Rs 100,000 crore and secured Reliance Industries' place on the global stage.

Mukesh Ambani’s rise from a Stanford dropout to the head of one of the world’s most successful companies is a story of determination and ambition, inspiring entrepreneurs worldwide to pursue their dreams.

