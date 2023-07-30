Headlines

Mukesh Ambani-backed firm responds to layoff reports with billionaire’s mega integration plan underway

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail is planning to rebrand the Milkbasket app to bring it under the Jio brand.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 07:16 AM IST

Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani has a plan in the pipeline for the launch of a new platform called 'Jio Smart Daily' under his Reliance Retail arm. Reports claimed that the Reliance-backed startup Milkbasket was set to be a casualty of this plan with impending layoffs at the company.

A company spokesperson has rubbished these reports, confirming that Milkbasket is being integrated with Ambani's e-commerce firm JioMart. Milkbasket also rejected reports of thinning down the workforce. 

Milkbasket is owned by Reliance Retail which has a 96.49 percent stake in the startup. Mukesh Ambani's financial muscle has helped the company expand from presence in just three cities to around 30.

Milkbasket will soon cease to operate independently and become part of the 'Jio Smart Daily' platform. Reliance is planning to rebrand the Milkbasket app to bring it under the Jio brand, Economic Times quoted a source as saying. 

Responding to layoff reports, Milkbasket has said that there "may be some realignment/ reallocation of roles across functions within the group" but asserted that the company was not firing any people. This comes after Milkbasket saw a top leadership exodus in March with co-founder Yatish Talvadia, CFO Gaurav Srivastava and COO Abhinav Imandi leaving the firm. 

