Mukesh Ambani family's Rs 2575100 crore business empire tops Hurun India list, find out who are at second and third spot

From petrochemicals to telecommunications, the Ambani empire, under the umbrella of Reliance Industries, has stretched its influence across multiple sectors, ensuring its place at the pinnacle of India's economic hierarchy

As the clock ticks on India's booming economy, one family's wealth continues to grow at an unparalleled rate, leaving the rest in the dust. The Barclays Private Clients Hurun India report has revealed that the Ambani family, with a staggering valuation of Rs 25,75,100 crore, has emerged as the most valuable family business in the country. But what makes this fortune stand apart from others?

Behind this colossal wealth lies a story of strategic expansion and an unparalleled vision that has redefined the business landscape. From petrochemicals to telecommunications, the Ambani empire, under the umbrella of Reliance Industries, has stretched its influence across multiple sectors, ensuring its place at the pinnacle of India's economic hierarchy. The Bajaj family follows at a distant second with ₹7.13 lakh crore, while the Birlas secure third place with ₹5.39 lakh crore.

Interestingly, while the Adani family boasts a valuation of ₹15.44 lakh crore, they do not feature in the main list due to being a first-generation business. However, their rapid rise and active second-generation involvement cannot be overlooked as they continue to build their legacy. The Serum Institute’s Poonawalla family also finds a place among the most valuable with ₹2.37 lakh crore, underlining the significance of healthcare and biotechnology in today's economy.

The report, with its cut-off date of March 20, excludes private investments and liquid assets, providing a clear picture of business valuations. Anas Rahman Junaid, the founder of Hurun India, noted that three-fourths of these family businesses saw growth compared to last year. This growth emphasises the pivotal role of these diversified family enterprises in India's long-term economic stability and expansion.