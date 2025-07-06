Rs 15359 crore in 5 days: Mukesh Ambani earns whopping amount due to...; net worth reaches Rs...

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries (RIL) retained the title of the most valued firm.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia, remains in the news due to his billion-dollar business empire. He runs Reliance Industries as its chairman. The company ventured into different sectors and continues to expand its business. The Indian billionaire this week earned Rs 15359 crore after Reliance shares rose by 0.43 per cent from June 30 to July 4 (5 days). The market cap of Reliance rose to Rs 20,66,949.87 crore. This week, the BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 626.01 points or 0.74 per cent. But despite this, Reliance managed to gain significantly.

India's most valuable firm

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries (RIL) retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth

According to Forbes, Ambani has a real-time net worth of USD 116.3 billion. The last change in his net worth was USD 567 million, as per the magazine. Ambani is still the richest man, not just in India, but in Asia too.

READ | Gautam Adani, India's second richest man, acquires major stake in this company for Rs 4000000000, its business is...

Mcap of 6 firms eroded by Rs 70,325 crore

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 valued firms eroded by Rs 70,325.5 crore this week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the worst-hit in line with a bearish trend in equities. Besides HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bajaj Finance faced erosion from their market valuation. HDFC Bank's valuation declined by Rs 19,284.8 crore to Rs 15,25,339.72 crore. ICICI Bank lost Rs 13,566.92 crore in its market valuation which stood at Rs 10,29,470.57 crore.