HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani earns Rs 46687 crore in just 3 days from...; Reliance's market cap jumps to Rs...

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm. It emerged as the biggest amid a positive trend in domestic equities.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 03:37 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani earns Rs 46687 crore in just 3 days from...; Reliance's market cap jumps to Rs...
File photo
Reliance news: Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani continues to grow his business empire through his flagship firm, Reliance Industries. This week, Ambani, Asia's richest man, became richer by Rs 46,687 crore after Reliance's market cap jumped by the same amount, PTI reported. The share market was open for three days this week. It was closed on October 21 (except Muhurat trading) and 22. Reliance emerged as the biggest amid a positive trend in domestic equities.

Reliance market cap

Reliance Industries added Rs 46,687.03 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 19,64,170.74 crore. The share price of Reliance closed at Rs 1,451.10 on October 24 on NSE. This week, the BSE benchmark climbed 259.69 points or 0.30 per cent. On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex hit its 52-week high of 85,290.06.

Combined mcap of 7 of top-10 most valued firms

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms jumped by Rs 1,55,710.74 crore in the holiday-shortened week. Besides Reliance, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the biggest gainer. 

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel, Ratan Tata's TCS, State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finance, Infosys, and LIC were the gainers, while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Hindustan Unilever saw their valuations erode.

Most valued domestic firm

Reliance remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd and LIC.

Reliance formally incorporates AI JV with Facebook

Reliance announced on Saturday that its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence Limited, has incorporated a new company, Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL), in a joint venture with Facebook’s Indian arm. The two companies have committed an initial combined investment of around Rs 855 crore in the unit, which will focus on developing, marketing, and distributing enterprise AI services.

