Reliance news: Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia, got richer by Rs 39,311.54 crore this week when his Reliance Industries' market cap surged by the same amount. The market cap of the company surged to Rs 17,27,339.74 crore in 5 days (120 hours) from Monday to Friday. The Ambani-led firm remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Tata Group's TCS and billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel. This week, the BSE benchmark gauge surged 3,076.6 points, or 4.16 per cent, and the NSE Nifty jumped 953.2 points, or 4.25 per cent. The share price of the firm closed at 1,277.50 on Friday. The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most-valued firms, including Reliance, surged Rs 3,06,243.74 crore this week, with ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers, in tandem with a bullish trend in equities.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth

According to Forbes, Ambani's real-time net worth is USD 95.5 billion. On March 23, he was the 18th richest person in the world. The billionaire continues to expand his business. Recently, a wholly owned unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL), through Nauyaan Tradings Pvt Ltd (NTPL), acquired a 74 per cent stake in Nauyaan Shipyard Pvt Ltd (NSPL) from Welspun Corp Ltd for Rs 382.73 crore, ET reported.

Mukesh Ambani's three children joined the board of Reliance in 2023. Daughter Isha Ambani oversees retail and financial services, younger son Anant Amabni is in the energy business. Elder son Akash Ambani heads Jio, the largest telecom firm in India.

