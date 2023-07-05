Mukesh Ambani earns Rs 19,000 crore in 1 day, 3 men stop his world Top 10 entry, net worth is...

Mukesh Ambani lives in a 22-storey building valued at Rs 15000 crore, in Mumbai. (File)

Mukesh Ambani, one of the richest men in the world, has been out of the list of Top 10 billionaires in the world. However, he appears to be ready to make it back into the list again. The Reliance India Limited (RIL) chairperson on Tuesday earned over 2 billion dollars in just one day. His net worth has reached 90 billion dollars.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth increased by 2.35 billion dollars in just one day. This is around Rs 19,000 crore.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth is 90.6 billion dollars. This amounts to a whopping Rs 7,44,000 crore.

Mukesh Ambani is on the 13th place on the list.Francoise Bettencourt (92.6 billion dollars), Carlos Slim (97.2 billion dollars) and Sergey Brin (97 billion dollars) stand between Mukesh Ambani and the Top 10 list of world's billionaires.

Ambani helms a massive empire whose interests entail from gas to mobile phones. Over the years, Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail have emerged as the company's future mainstays. They are also massively investing in new energies.

Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani leads Reliance Jio. His company recently announced Jio Bharat 4G phones in India for just Rs 999.

Mukesh Ambani's only daughter Isha Ambani runs Reliance Retail. Akash Ambani runs the company's new energy business.

Mukesh Ambani lives in a 22-storey building valued at Rs 15000 crore, in Mumbai. He owns Rs 850 crore worth of private jets.