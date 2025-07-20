Mukesh Ambani earns most profit from this business, it brings him a profit of Rs..., check status of his other ventures

Traditionally known for its oil, gas, and petrochemical businesses, Reliance’s latest results signal a shift in its business model.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), led by Mukesh Ambani, has announced its financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q1 FY26), showing record-breaking performance. The company reported an all-time high EBITDA of Rs 58,024 crore and a strong net profit of Rs 30,783 crore.

The company is now making more money from its telecom, digital, and retail ventures than from its older oil and gas segment.

Reliance’s telecom arm, Jio, has become the top contributor to its earnings. Jio reported an EBITDA of Rs 18,312 crore, making up nearly 32% of the company’s total. Jio also crossed 200 million 5G users and now has 20 million home broadband users. Its average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 208.8 — a 14.9% increase from last year.

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) also performed well, with an EBITDA of Rs 6,381 crore — up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The retail division generated Rs 84,171 crore in revenue and opened 388 new stores across India. The customer base grew to 358 million, showing strong consumer interest.

While the new-age businesses are booming, Reliance’s traditional oil and gas sector reported weaker numbers. The segment recorded an EBITDA of Rs 4,996 crore, which is a 4.1% drop from last year. The decline was mainly due to reduced output from the KG-D6 gas field and falling coal bed methane gas prices. Overall revenue from this segment also fell by 1.2%.