Mukesh Ambani earning big from IPL 2024 even with free live streaming on JioCinema, here's how

Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema live streamed IPL for free last year and it is doing the same this year, resulting in record breaking views.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 06:51 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India with a massive net worth of Rs 971933 crore. He is involved in a wide range of businesses through subsidiaries of Reliance Industries, which is the most valuable company in the country with a market cap of Rs 2013000 crore. Mukesh Ambani is often in the news for his business deals and extravagant lifestyle but these couple of months he will be getting the same extra attention as not only he owns a team in the IPL 2024 but he also has the digital streaming rights of the tournament. Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema live streamed IPL for free last year and it is doing the same this year, resulting in record breaking views. The platform was able to set a new record at the IPL 2024 opener by hitting 590 million viewers. As Mukesh Ambani isn’t charging anything from the viewers for streaming IPL, netizens are curious to know how the billionaire is making money from this. A report by Indiatimes suggests the brilliant strategy behind it.

As suggested in the report, India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani first eliminated the competition using deep pockets of Reliance Industries and streaming IPL for free, resulting in a much wider audience. This results in a better return from a key source of revenue, advertising. Mukesh Ambani’s firm secured the rights to stream IPL games online for five years by paying Rs 23,758 crore. This is equivalent to Rs 4,750 crore per year. A fair share of the revenue comes from a chunk of the Rs 4,000 crore advertising earnings from IPL. Amabni’s JioCinema is offering lower ad rates, resulting in more advertisers for a longer term.

It also introduced a new segment called Brand Spotlight which allows companies to get a special mention during the match. As per the report, the IPL campaign has around18 sponsors and more than 250 advertisers participating for the first time including Dream11, Charged by Thums Up, Parle Products, Britannia, Dalmia Cements, and HDFC Bank. 

Apart from advertising, Mukesh Ambani also earns from data costs. Mukesh Ambani’s Jio is the largest telecom operator in the country. As more users stream IPL online, the more Ambani’s Jio earns from that. Reliance Jio even introduced special plans ahead of IPL 2024 to make it easier for users to get the best streaming without any hassle.

