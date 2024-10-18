Jio continues to work on improving its network. The company has been expanding its network to provide faster internet

Reliance Jio is set to enhance its internet services for users in India. The company has been expanding its network to provide faster internet. achieving an impressive score of 66.5 per cent in a recent performance test. This score surpasses Airtel by 3.2 percentage points, indicating Jio's strong position in the market. The testing took place in October 2024, and Jio emerged as a clear winner, even gaining support for its mobile application.

According to reports, in the coverage category, Jio stands out as the sole winner, showcasing its dominance in the 5G network space. Jio's performance is approximately 40 per cent better than Airtel, reflecting significant improvements in its score. In terms of availability, Jio leads with an impressive 99.4 per cent, while Airtel trails with just 98.4 per cent. Additionally, Jio scores nine out of ten points in coverage experience.

Jio also boasts a strong average download speed of 90 Mbps, nearly double that of Airtel, further solidifying its position at the top. However, both networks have seen a decline in 5G speeds compared to previous periods.

Despite these challenges, Jio continues to work on improving its network alongside Airtel, the two primary players in the Indian telecom market.