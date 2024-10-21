Mukesh Ambani, known for his prominent role in the business world, took this opportunity to offer heartfelt prayers at the holy shrine.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, paid a visit to the holy shrines of Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand on Sunday, where he offered prayers and made a donation of Rs 5 crore to the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC).

Dressed in a white kurta-pajama and beige Nehru jacket, Ambani offered prayers at both temples as part of his annual pilgrimage to the region.

Upon reaching Badrinath, Mukesh Ambani was warmly welcomed by Ajendra Ajay, President of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC).

Mukesh Ambani, known for his prominent role in the business world, took this opportunity to offer heartfelt prayers at the holy shrine.

The Badrinath Dham, nestled in the picturesque Himalayan region, holds immense religious significance for Hindus and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Amid the serene and divine surroundings, Mukesh Ambani experienced a spiritual sojourn as they partook in the sacred rituals and sought blessings at the revered temple. Last year also, Mukesh Ambani paid his visit but was accompanied by his family that time.

(with inputs from ANI)