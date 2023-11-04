Headlines

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, this superstar to reportedly have cameo in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3

'Tough to digest....': Hardik Pandya issues statement following exclusion from ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Chhattisgarh Elections: ED claims part of BJP's conspiracy to tarnish image of Bhupesh Baghel, alleges Congress

Congress contesting Chhattisgarh polls using...: Smriti Irani slams Baghel over ED's Mahadev app claim

Mukesh Ambani death threat: India's richest man receives two more threatening emails after Rs 400 crore demand

Mukesh Ambani death threat: India's richest man receives two more threatening emails after Rs 400 crore demand

The ransom subsequently kept increasing to Rs 200 crore and Rs 400 crore each time a fresh email was sent.

ANI

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani received fresh threat emails, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous messages of Rs 400 crore as extortion demand, Mumbai police said on Saturday. As per police, two threatening emails were received between October 31 and November and the sender introduced himself as Shadab Khan.

"Industrialist Mukesh Ambani received two threat emails once again between October 31 and November 1, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous emails wherein the person (sender of the mail) had demanded Rs 400 crore," police said.

Earlier Ambani received death threats via email threatening to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore.

The ransom subsequently kept increasing to Rs 200 crore and Rs 400 crore each time a fresh email was sent.

The sender cites a lack of response to the previous email and increases the ransom, Mumbai police had said, adding that the first such threatening mail was sent on October 28.

After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge, the Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

