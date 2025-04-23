The newly introduced category features a curated collection of beauty-adjacent essentials, functional items. The new merchandise line is available both online and across Tira's offline retail locations.

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is a successful businesswoman who leads Reliance Industries' retail arm. She has launched several brands, including Reliance Retail's beauty retail platform, Tira. The luxury beauty platform has now officially expanded its horizons in the lifestyle essentials line. It marked the brand's first step beyond cosmetics and skincare. The move signals Tira's intent to become more deeply embedded in consumers' day-to-day lives through thoughtfully crafted, design-driven lifestyle products. The new merchandise line is available both online and across Tira's offline retail locations.

The newly introduced category features a curated collection of beauty-adjacent essentials, functional items that complement the routines of modern, style-conscious individuals. Tira's first lifestyle collection focuses on hydration essentials. Leading the collection are stylish tumblers available in two sizes: 1.2l and 600ml. These tumblers combine sleek minimalism with high functionality: they are insulated, easy to carry, and come with customizable sticker sheets for a touch of personalisation.

In addition, Tira has unveiled a sleek 1l Sipper Bottle, designed for everyday use, from office to gym to outdoor escapades. Lightweight and spill-proof, the sipper bottle promises convenience without compromising on style. Future launches will include categories such as travel accessories, wellness tools, apparel, and self-expression products, reinforcing the brand's mission to blend beauty with daily rituals.

