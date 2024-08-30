Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani makes big announcement, says Reliance Retail aims to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Human chain saves goats from raging river in Sirohi's Mirpur

Why Denmark denied India's extradition request for Niels Holck? How is he linked to 1995 Purulia arms drop case?

Did you know: Nagarjuna's highest grossing film is in Hindi; beat his Telugu hits Mass, Manam, Naa Saami Ranga, Oopiri

Meet Ayesha Thapar, stunning wife of highest paid Indian CEO in US, not Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, she is married to

India's biggest flop film, superstar cried after box office disaster, made on budget of Rs 300 crore, earned just Rs..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why Denmark denied India's extradition request for Niels Holck? How is he linked to 1995 Purulia arms drop case?

Why Denmark denied India's extradition request for Niels Holck? How is he linked to 1995 Purulia arms drop case?

Viral video: Human chain saves goats from raging river in Sirohi's Mirpur

Viral video: Human chain saves goats from raging river in Sirohi's Mirpur

Did you know: Nagarjuna's highest grossing film is in Hindi; beat his Telugu hits Mass, Manam, Naa Saami Ranga, Oopiri

Did you know: Nagarjuna's highest grossing film is in Hindi; beat his Telugu hits Mass, Manam, Naa Saami Ranga, Oopiri

6 amazing NASA images of galaxies far away from Earth

6 amazing NASA images of galaxies far away from Earth

10 most mysterious deep-sea creatures

10 most mysterious deep-sea creatures

10 animals with amazing night vision

10 animals with amazing night vision

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

तालिबान �के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

India's biggest flop film, superstar cried after box office disaster, made on budget of Rs 300 crore, earned just Rs..

India's biggest flop film, superstar cried after box office disaster, made on budget of Rs 300 crore, earned just Rs..

Did you know: Nagarjuna's highest grossing film is in Hindi; beat his Telugu hits Mass, Manam, Naa Saami Ranga, Oopiri

Did you know: Nagarjuna's highest grossing film is in Hindi; beat his Telugu hits Mass, Manam, Naa Saami Ranga, Oopiri

Actress whose tragic personal life saw her quit at 35, was rival to Hema, Rekha; widowed twice, lost brother to suicide

Actress whose tragic personal life saw her quit at 35, was rival to Hema, Rekha; widowed twice, lost brother to suicide

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani makes big announcement, says Reliance Retail aims to...

This ambitious target was announced by Director Isha Ambani at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 08:19 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani makes big announcement, says Reliance Retail aims to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Reliance Retail, India's leading retail company, has set a bold goal to double its business within the next three to four years. This ambitious target was announced by Director Isha Ambani at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2024, Reliance Retail reported a gross revenue of Rs 3.06 lakh crore ($36.8 billion), reflecting a strong 17.8 per cent growth compared to the previous year. Isha Ambani expressed confidence in achieving the company's goal, stating, "With the strong foundation we have built, I am confident that we will achieve our goal of doubling our retail business in the next 3-4 years."

Reliance Retail's global standing is impressive. As per Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, the company is among the top five retailers worldwide in terms of store count and ranks within the top 10 in market capitalization. It also ranks among the top 30 retailers globally based on revenue.

Over the past year, Reliance Retail opened 1,840 new stores, increasing its total store count to 18,836, with a combined retail space of 79 million square feet.

The company also successfully raised Rs 17,814 crore (USD 2.1 billion) at a valuation of USD 100 billion. Isha Ambani highlighted the company's exceptional performance in various segments, particularly in grocery, where Reliance Retail is now the largest and one of the fastest-growing retailers, expanding 2.5 times faster than the rest of the modern trade.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan bought his first house after this film, took full fees in advance, requested producer to pay him...

Shah Rukh Khan bought his first house after this film, took full fees in advance, requested producer to pay him...

Meet Rohan Jaitley, who is likely to replace Jay Shah as BCCI Secretary

Meet Rohan Jaitley, who is likely to replace Jay Shah as BCCI Secretary

Hurun 2024 Rich List: Richest zodiac signs in India, check yours

Hurun 2024 Rich List: Richest zodiac signs in India, check yours

Thought Leadership in Real Estate: Vinod Goenka’s Contributions to Policy and Industry Practices in Valor Estate

Thought Leadership in Real Estate: Vinod Goenka’s Contributions to Policy and Industry Practices in Valor Estate

Viral video: Little girl steals hearts with her adorable dance to 'Birthday', watch

Viral video: Little girl steals hearts with her adorable dance to 'Birthday', watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement