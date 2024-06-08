Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani brings innovative window cooler, will work all day on inverter, it's price...

Mukesh Ambani and his family continue to expand their business ventures. Isha Ambani’s new brand, Wyzr, currently specialises in coolers, incorporating advanced technology to enhance user experience. Additionally, purchasing these coolers is quite convenient for consumers. Notably, all models are inverter-supported, ensuring seamless operation throughout the day.

The Wyzr Window Cooler can be ordered from the official website for Rs 12,490. It features a 4-way swing control, which is a significant advantage for efficient cooling. The honeycomb cooling pads ensure excellent cooling performance. A unique feature is the water level indicator, which continuously displays the water level, adding to its user-friendly design. Being inverter compatible, it promises hassle-free operation even during power cuts.

The Wyzr Desert Cooler is another great option to consider. As a desert cooler, it offers superior cooling and a more refreshing airflow. It also includes a water level indicator for convenience. The castor wheels make it easy to move the cooler from one place to another. With its honeycomb pads, this cooler delivers excellent cooling performance. Priced at Rs 16,990, it is a robust choice for those needing stronger cooling.

One of the standout products is the Wyzr 50L Desert Cooler. This cooler also features 4-way swing control and honeycomb pads for effective cooling. It provides impressive airflow and comes with several additional features.

