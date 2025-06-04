Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has entered the top 30 list of the world's largest tech companies. This list is made based on market cap, and Reliance is the only Indian company in it, which has secured the 23rd position with a valuation of $216 billion.

In a 340-page report, 'Trends - Artificial Intelligence', Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries was ranked among the top 30 most valued publicly traded global tech companies. With a market cap of $216 billion (about Rs 18.22 lakh crore), Reliance is ranked 23rd. The top 8 positions in this list are occupied by American giants Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Tesla, and Broadcom, while Taiwan's TSMC is at 9th and China's Tencent is at 10th position.

Reliance achieved this position based on innovation in telecom (Jio), retail, and energy segments. Reliance's increasing focus on AI technology is also a major reason for this, which includes large investments in data centers, networking infrastructure, and energy systems. By using AI in customer support, software development, and scientific discovery, Reliance has strengthened its hold in the global market. Mukesh Ambani's strategy has raised India as a tech hub.

While Jio's 5G network and digital services made Reliance a leader in telecom, Reliance Retail made a splash in digital commerce. Reliance set industry standards by integrating AI into customer support, software development, and energy solutions. Investments in new data centers and networking infrastructure boosted its growth. A market cap of $216 billion shows that Reliance is now competing with global tech giants. Do you think this focus on Reliance on AI will make India a tech leader?

Reliance Industries is ranked 23rd in the top 30 list, but the top 10 are mostly US companies. Giants like Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple have market caps of over $2 trillion, while Reliance is at $216 billion. Still, as the only Indian company, Reliance's position is a big deal. Reliance comes after Taiwan's TSMC and China's Tencent, showing its strong position among Asia's top tech companies. Reliance's sustainable energy and digital ecosystem strategies set it apart.

