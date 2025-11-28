Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users in just...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gets...

Overall, India's total telephone subscriber base rose to 123.1 crore as of October 2025.

Mukesh Ambani continues to lead the telecom market in India with his Reliance Jio. The company added 19.97 lakh mobile subscribers in October 2025, its highest gains among operators in India, as the telco increased user count to 48.47 crore, according to data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Friday.

TRAI October 2025 data

Bharti Airtel's wireless users grew by 12.52 lakh, bolstering the mobile subscriber tally of the Sunil Mittal-led telecom firm to 39.36 crore in October from 39.24 crore in September. State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) onboarded 2.69 lakh mobile users during October 2025. The subscriber base of the telecom corporation rose to 9.25 crore at the end of October.

Vodafone Idea lost 20.83 lakh wireless subscribers; its mobile user base dipped to 20.07 crore in October (from 20.28 crore in September). Jio cemented its position with wireless subscriber gains at 19.97 lakh, and its mobile user base swelled to 48.47 crore in October from 48.27 crore in September. Overall, India's total telephone subscriber base rose to 123.1 crore as of October (118.4 crore wireless and 4.6 crore wireline).

Broadband subscribers

The total number of broadband subscribers increased to 99.98 crore at the end of October 2025 (from 99.56 crore at the end of September 2025), a growth rate of 0.42 per cent. "The number of wireline subscribers increased...to 46.75 million at the end of October 2025. The net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.14 million with a monthly growth rate of 0.30 per cent," Trai said. During the month, the number of wireless (Mobile + Fixed Wireless Access) subscribers increased to 118.4 crore, a growth of 0.19 per cent over September.