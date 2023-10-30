Mukesh Ambani to compete with Elon Musk, Rs 23500 crore firm to power Asia's richest man's next move

Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani is set to enter a territory where world's richest man Elon Musk is the most famous player globally.

The richest Asian has marked his entry in a space dominated by the world’s richest person. Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani is set to launch satellite broadband service. The most famous player globally in the segment is Elon Musk-led Starlink internet service.

The new product from the Ambani stable has been named JioSpaceFiber. It will be the first satellite-based giga-fibre service in the country. The new Reliance Jio product will provide high speed broadband services to locations in India which have been inaccessible through the current internet services available.

While Elon Musk’s Starlink was enabled by his own ecosystem of space technology through its communication satellites sent on board rockets from his other company SpaceX, Mukesh Ambani;s JioSpaceFiber will be transmitted through satellites belonging to Luxembourg satellite telecommunications network provider SES.

With the deal, Jio will provide satellite internet through access to a combination of O3b and new O3b mPOWER satellites. The European company supplying Jio with one-of-a-kind technology has a market cap of 2.67 billion Euros or around Rs 23,500 crore. It owns and operates over 70 satellites in two different orbits. The company was founded back in 1985 and was called Société Européenne des Satellites back then before rebranding to SES Global in 2001 and just SESin 2006. The company is headquartered in Betzdorf, Luxembourg.

On the launch of the new product, Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani who is the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited said, “With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected. JioSpaceFiber will allow everyone, everywhere, to fully participate in the new digital society with gigabit access to online government, education, health, and entertainment services.”