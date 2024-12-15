Despite the decline in its market cap, Reliance remained the most valued firm followed by TCS and HDFC Bank.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, continues to make headlines due to his massive business empire. However, this week didn't go well for the Reliance Industries chairman, as his flagship company, RIL, lost Rs 52031 crore in market cap after its shares declined by 2.79 per cent. The company's share closed at Rs 1,274.45 on Friday. Reliance's market cap declined by Rs 52,031.98 crore to Rs 17,23,144.70 crore.

Despite the decline in its market cap, Reliance remained the most valued firm followed by TCS and HDFC Bank. Meanwhile, Ambani still has a real-time net worth of USD 100.3 billion, as per Forbes. His Reliance has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail, media and financial services.

Besides, Reliance, SBI, LIC, ITC and Hindustan Unilever took a hit in their valuations this week from Monday to Friday. In contrast, five of the 10 most valued firms added Rs 1,13,117.17 crore to their total market valuation last week with Sunil Mital's Bharti Airtel stealing the show. The market valuation of Bharti Airtel surged by Rs 47,836.6 crore to Rs 9,57,842.40 crore. Last week, the BSE benchmark gained 623.07 points or 0.76 per cent and the Nifty advanced 90.5 points or 0.36 per cent.

