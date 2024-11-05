Despite its successes, Jio and other telecom providers like Airtel and Vodafone Idea have lost hundreds of thousands of customers due to recent tariff hikes.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, is among the richest men in Asia and ranks among the wealthiest individuals globally. Recently, Reliance Industries solidified its status as the most valuable company in India, generating Rs 15,393.45 crore in the stock market during the festive season as its shares surged. The company's market capitalisation climbed to Rs 18,12,120.05 crore.

In 2023, all three of Mukesh Ambani's children joined the board of Reliance. His eldest son, Akash Ambani, is now leading Jio, while his dynamic daughter, Isha Ambani, oversees the retail and financial services divisions. Anant Ambani, the youngest sibling, is making strides in the energy sector. Jio has an impressive subscriber base of approximately 490 million and marked a significant milestone in July 2023 with the launch of Jio Financial Services on the stock market.



Despite its successes, Jio and other telecom providers like Airtel and Vodafone Idea have lost hundreds of thousands of customers due to recent tariff hikes. Initially raising their prices, Jio prompted other private players to follow suit. However, many customers are now gravitating towards BSNL due to its more affordable mobile plans. In response to these challenges, Jio has introduced new plans aimed at winning back its customer base.



According to Forbes' real-time billionaires list, Mukesh Ambani's net worth stands at $105.1 billion (approximately Rs 88,42,46,94,32,210).



